How many quality starters do the Arizona Cardinals have for 2023?
Breakout Candidates
Few in the NFL had a cooler underdog story than Greg Dortch. Now that he may have found a home in the desert, expect Dortch to relish this newfound opportunity with a repeat season.
Hjalte Froholdt was yet another under-the-radar pickup with a fair amount of experience as a starter last season. And best yet, he was versatile enough to play multiple positions, and that alone increases his value.
L.J. Collier was a draft bust with the Seattle Seahawks, but a change of scenery could be all he needed. I am excited to see what he brings, but Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders could be even more exciting as they make a potential jump in playing time and production in Year 2 of their respective careers.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals have work to do when they add young talent to their roster in next week’s NFL Draft. But it’s foolish to claim their roster is void of talent.
Very few, if any names listed above are Pro Bowl-caliber or perennial All-Pros, but they are all quality starters who will help Big Red win more games than many believe in 2023. It’s not the greatest roster, but it’s at least a fair lineup on paper.