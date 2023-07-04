Ranking the Arizona Cardinals projected offensive line vs. the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals offensive line should be one of their strongest units, but how do they stack up vs. the NFC West?
The Arizona Cardinals added more depth to the offensive line than perhaps any other position during the 2023 offseason, setting the stage for what should be a smashmouth style of play. While the Cards offensive line doesn’t rank highly across the NFL universe, they have an under-the-radar unit with several pieces that won’t just contribute now, but well into the future.
Where do they rank against their NFC West rivals? Keep reading and you will find the answer.
Ranking the Arizona Cardinals offensive line vs. the NFC West
4 - Seattle Seahawks
Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas still need to prove they can be long-term fixtures in the NFL. If the duo can put together a solid season with the Seattle Seahawks, then this offense won’t have a single weak spot and quarterback Geno Smith will build on his solid first season as a starting quarterback in Seattle.
3 - Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals projected starters at offensive line include a former Pro Bowler in D.J. Humphries, a steady veteran presence in Kelvin Beachum, a player whose stock continues to trend upward in Will Hernandez, a top-tier rookie in Paris Johnson, and a versatile player in Hjalte Froholdt. Overall, the starting unit should be more than capable of opening holes for James Conner and Company.
2 - Los Angeles Rams
If it wasn’t for this unit’s late-season redemption, the Arizona Cardinals would have clocked in at #2 in these rankings. A lot is riding on them to jell early, but if they don’t, then by the end of the season, this volatile Los Angeles Rams unit could drop to third or even fourth in the NFC West.
1 - San Francisco 49ers
You know the San Francisco 49ers are going to dominate these rankings, as they’ve pretty much dominated the previous ones. While the line isn’t super strong compared to the rest of the NFL, they’re still the best the NFC West has to offer.
