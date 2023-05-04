Analyzing Arizona Cardinals offensive line for 2023 (Revamped Unit?)
The Arizona Cardinals offensive line will be a strength for this team now and in the foreseeable future, and it will make the Redbirds offense click in 2023.
Last season for the Arizona Cardinals, what could go wrong, did go wrong. Quarterback Kyler Murray was terrible, and his overall immaturity didn’t help matters. DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, slated to become a dynamic duo at receiver, barely saw the field together, while running back James Conner struggled with injuries.
Once Conner got it together, the Cardinals were already so far out of contention, that he was basically playing to make his statistics look good - and he succeeded. As for the offensive line, they were a revolving door. We rarely saw a set group, and I’m being generous.
As bad as things looked, however, the Cardinals offense can perform a one-eighty if the line holds. When Murray returns this year, expect him to post better numbers and show off a more mature demeanor, as he’s been doing lately. Look for Conner and Company to be more productive, and for Hopkins and Brown to become that dynamic duo.
Arizona Cardinals offensive line will be top-notch in 2023
Projected Starters: D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum; Backups: Josh Jones, Jon Gaines II, Lecitus Smith, Elijah Wilkinson; Practice Squad: Marquis Hayes, Hayden Howerton; Won’t Make Roster: Dennis Daley, Jackson Barton, Julien Davenport, Lachavious Simmons, Badara Traore
With a few years left on his contract, look for D.J. Humphries to stay at left tackle, while Paris Johnson starts his career at left guard. Hjalte Froholdt is the most experienced center on the roster, so he will open the season at the position, while Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum return to man the right side of the line.
Josh Jones should back up both tackles, while Jon Gaines II does the same at guard and center. Lecitus Smith and Elijah Wilkinson will be overall depth pieces. Marquis Hayes and Hayden Howerton are good developmental prospects who could see time on the practice squad.
While Dennis Daley and Julien Davenport have seen time starting games in this league, they most likely won’t beat out those who were brought back, or have been pivotal pieces of this team in the past unless they impress in camp. The rest of the names on this list are just wearing the helmet, hoping to find a place on someone else’s roster.
Overall, I'm looking for the Arizona Cardinals offensive line to enter 2023 as a much better unit than they were last season. Humphries is one of the better left tackles in the league, and Johnson will get acclimated to the game's speed as he lines up at guard. Froholdt was serviceable at center last season when he was with the Cleveland Browns, while we know Hernandez and Beachum can play well. The Cards are also deep at backup, so if the injury bug hits them again, they're much more prepared.