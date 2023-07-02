Ranking every Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback from 1993 to 2022
By Sion Fawkes
20 - Josh Rosen
Josh Rosen was the 10th overall pick in 2018 and he flamed out after spending just one season behind center. He’s since become a journeyman unable to find a long-term place on any roster, and his NFL career is probably over unless he latches on somewhere and overachieves.
19 - Derek Anderson
Let’s face it, Cardinals fans remember Derek Anderson more for his infamous postgame meltdown than anything else during his time in the desert. Then there was his 2-7 record, 51.7% completion percentage, 65.9 passer rating…..I can go on and on here.
18 - Blaine Gabbert
In 2017, Blaine Gabbert logged five starts with the Arizona Cardinals and finished a serviceable 2-3. Other than that, his stats were nothing to brag about, and he ended up in Nashville the following season before becoming a backup with the Buccaneers.
17 - Dave Krieg
Dave Krieg was another good quarterback, but in the desert, it was a different story. Krieg spent the 1995 season with the Arizona Cardinals and finished 4-12, with 16 touchdowns, 21 picks, and a 72.6 passer rating. He would play three more seasons in two different cities following his subpar year in Arizona.
16 - Jeff Blake
A journeyman and one of the most underrated quarterbacks in league history statistically, Jeff Blake was well past his prime when he landed in the desert. He posted a 3-10 record and a 69.6 passer rating before spending his final two seasons in Philadelphia and Chicago, respectively.