Ranking every Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback from 1993 to 2022
By Sion Fawkes
15 - Boomer Esiason
Boomer Esiason was one of those quarterbacks who was great elsewhere, and looked serviceable during his short stint in the desert. But the past-his-prime Esiason finished 3-5 in Arizona, and he returned to Cincinnati the following year for a swan song.
14 - Jay Schroeder
Jay Schroeder was yet another one-year wonder in the desert, spending his final year with the team in 1994. Schroeder won an adequate five games in eight contests with the Arizona Cardinals, but as mentioned, he was nothing more than a one-year stopgap.
13 - Kent Graham
Kent Graham finished his stint in the desert with a 5-9 record but with a solid 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Despite the adequate stats, the Cardinals moved on from Graham following the 1997 season, and he played in three more cities before calling it quits after 2001.
12 - Chris Chandler
One of just a few members of the Phoenix Cardinals on this list, Chris Chandler spent two-and-a-half seasons with the team, finishing his stint with a 5-12 record. While Chandler struggled throughout his career, he did put together a few memorable seasons with the Atlanta Falcons following his time in the desert.
11 - Kevin Kolb
Like a lot of quarterbacks over the past three decades, Kevin Kolb was supposed to be ‘the guy’ in the desert. Except that after 14 starts and injury issues, it became clear Kolb was nothing more than yet another disappointing quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals franchise.