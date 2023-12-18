Ranking the Arizona Cardinals team needs by position for the 2024 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals have more than a fair share of team needs for 2024, something that has been evident through the first 15 weeks of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are officially eliminated from playoff contention, and yeah even at 3-10, they were still in it even if the odds were closer to none. Anyway, now that the Cards will be watching football throughout most of January 2024, it’s time to go over which needs are the most and least pressing within one month before what should be an entertaining offseason.
The Cardinals have a few position groups that need no help at all barring some unforeseen roster move. But there are other groups out there who need a few supplements to at least become respectable for 2024. Finally, you have those with so many roster holes that you can expect general manager Monti Ossenfort to address the issue in free agency and the draft.
Arizona Cardinals position units ranked by need
11 - Tight end
This is one of the few positions the Cards need to do nothing for, just keep the players they got and watch them evolve, especially Trey McBride. Elijah Higgins has been showing up lately, so perhaps his stock will continue to trend north.
10 - Special teams
The Arizona Cardinals will only upgrade their special teams if kicker Matt Prater retires or if they don’t re-sign punter Blake Gillikin. Both enjoyed a few epic games lately, so it would be tough to see the Cardinals parting ways without trying to at first bring them back.
9 - Safety
Budda Baker hasn’t been in All-Pro or even Pro Bowl form as he has in the past. But unless he wants out of Glendale, he will return. Jalen Thompson has been outstanding for the most part, so the only real concern will be bringing in sound backups. Look for the Cards to perhaps sign a low-tier free agent or select a safety late in the draft.