Ranking the Arizona Cardinals tight end duo against the rest of the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Zach Ertz is aging and coming off of an injury while Trey McBride put together a solid half-season. But the Arizona Cardinals tight ends are enticing.
The Arizona Cardinals have a decent pair of tight ends in Zach Ertz and Trey McBride. While Ertz is an aging veteran who could be on a pitch count early this season thanks to his knee injury last year, McBride looks like he’s more than ready to take the next step and that could happen as soon as Week 1.
So where does this tight end duo rank among the rest of the NFC West? Keep reading to find out.
Where do the Arizona Cardinals tight ends rank vs. the NFC West?
4 - Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Higbee, Hunter Long
Tyler Higbee remains a solid player and his steady productivity will likely continue this season. But Hunter Long, with one career reception, is their next-best target at this time.
If Higbee goes down with an injury, the Los Angeles Rams will be turning to Long and other unproven players to fill in. At the absolute least, they will count on Higbee to at least provide a decent target.
3 - Seattle Seahawks
Noah Fant, Will Dissly
The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of capable tight ends in Noah Fant and Will Dissly, and if it wasn’t for George Kittle or the sheer potential in our Arizona Cardinals group, they would easily rank atop the list. But Fant and Dissly are your classic case of solid but unspectacular.
Neither of them will play a major role in the Seahawks offense. But they are sure handed targets that quarterback Geno Smith can throw to when he needs to throw underneath.
2 - Arizona Cardinals
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride
The Arizona Cardinals roster may be looked upon as weaker in 2023, but you can’t say the same for their tight ends when compared to most of the NFC West. Zach Ertz is still an effective piece, and that trend can continue in 2023 if he’s the same player upon returning from his knee injury.
While Trey McBride struggled to get going in 2022, he seized his opportunity following Ertz’s injury and he can win the TE1 job with a strong camp. If McBride enters the season as the primary tight end, expect him to enjoy a breakout season.
1 - San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle, Cameron Latu
George Kittle is arguably the best tight end in football, and at least as far as the NFC goes. Rookie Cameron Latu sidles in as the backup, and the third-round pick can also factor in as a red zone threat if the San Francisco 49ers use two tight end sets near the goal line.
Look for Kittle to be yet another top target for whoever gets the nod at quarterback for the 49ers, and he will once again log double-digit touchdown receptions. Until Kittle goes elsewhere or retires, or unless Trey McBride makes a major leap, the Niners number one spot in these rankings is going nowhere.