Ranking the Arizona Cardinals uniformed matchups of 2023
If the Arizona Cardinals improved in one area this season, it was in their aesthetics. Here are the best (and worst) uniformed matchups for the season.
By Sion Fawkes
9th - Week 17 at Philadelphia
This is another matchup that would have received a higher ranking had the Eagles faced Arizona in their kelly greens instead of the midnight green look that has been around since 1996. But who knows, when these two teams inevitably meet again a few years down the road, perhaps Philadelphia will do the right thing and promote the classic look to full-time status?
8th - Week 3 vs. Dallas
The Cardinals never did it this season, but it’s bound to happen at some point: Had they paired their white pants with the red jersey, this is yet another matchup that would have crept into the top-three aesthetically. Conversely, had the Cards forced the Cowboys to wear their blue jerseys, it also would have risen as there is just something right about the Cards wearing white at home vs. Dallas.
7th - Week 16 at Chicago
Wow, this one had a classic look to it - a pair of plain uniforms, one a classic, another a modern-classic, doing battle in a city they once shared. This matchup would have been better, however, had the Bears worn their usual look and forced the Cards into their icy whites, but still, not a bad look overall.
6th - Week 2 vs. New York Giants
This is another contest that would have thrived had the Cards worn their icy whites and forced New York to wear blue. But, there was also no real wrong way for this matchup, and even the all-black vs. the Giants “Color Rush” would have even fared adequately from a uniform aesthetics standpoint.