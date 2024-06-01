Ranking opponent difficulty for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
3. Tier Three: An Uphill Battle
Week 1 at Buffalo Bills
Opening up the season in Orchard Park, NY is not for the faint of heart. The Bills have lost a lot this offseason, but they are now young and hungry beginning their youth revival. However, if Buffalo is stalling out, this is a game where the Cardinals could find themselves upsetting one of the premiere teams in the league in the last five seasons.
Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions
The Lions are back, and it is good for football as a whole. Motor City Dan Campbell has his calvary firing on all cylinders and riding the wave of an NFC Championship birth and the massive success of the draft in Detroit, the Lions will be a difficult team to take down. This is a game that will test the discipline of the Cardinals and test this revamped defense against one of the better offenses in the league.
Week 5 at San Francisco 49ers
According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers are the top ranked roster in the NFL. San Francisco has been on the brink of greatness for years now and they have shown that they are here to stay. This is one of the games that may be out of reach this season, but with proper trajectory in the future, the Cardinals could find themselves battling their NFC West foe.
Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks
Playing in Seattle is no small task no matter the team. This is a matchup that will be close, but the 12th man backing the Seahawks could be the difference in key momentum moments that may not have the same effect if the game were played in the desert. However, if the Cardinals are able to pull off an upset in Seattle, it could be the momentum that the team could ride into a late-season hot streak.
Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco is certainly the toughest roster that the Cardinals are set to face next season, but a Week 18 game at home sets up the perfect opportunity to spoil San Francisco’s date with a good postseason seed. A team that is a favorite for the top seed in the NFC, the Cardinals would love to play spoiler and depending on how the season goes, jump into a playoff position themselves.