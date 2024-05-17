Ranking the 5 most important games of Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
4.) Week 7: vs. LA Chargers (MNF)
The one and only primetime matchup for the Cardinals will take place in the middle of the season where they will host the Los Angeles Chargers. This past offseason, the Chargers acquired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach but lost a lot of offensive talent. It will be a brand new look for sure, where all signs point to the Chargers being a run-heavy type of offense. At the same time, Justin Herbert is a top five talent of a quarterback who can sling the ball down the field. The only problem is that he will not have the likes of Keenan Allen or Mike Williams to throw to.
Being under the lights is a big deal and the Cardinals cannot afford to waste an opportunity to show the whole NFL world who they can be when all of the attention is on them. Two west coast teams battling it out in Arizona is a perfect setup for the Cardinals to give a preview of what they can be moving forward.