Ranking the 5 top games for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) New York Jets
The Cardinals’ offense will be tasked with a tough job to try and score on the Jets’ defense that has been dominant the last two years. Not to mention, Robert Saleh is coaching for his job this year. Aaron Rodgers is expected to be ready coming off a torn achilles last season. New Cardinals’ wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will more than likely matchup against Sauce Gardner, which will be a true test to Harrison. The Cardinals’ offensive line will have to have the biggest challenge to contain the Jets’ defensive line led by Quinnen Williams.
Arizona played tough football last season and they will need to bring that energy against the Jets.
3.) Chicago Bears
The Bears look better on paper than they ever have. With a new rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams surrounded by new and improved weapons, the Bears should perform at a high level. Much like their offense, the Cardinals’ offense should also take a step forward. With already having Kyler Murray, Arizona has stability at the quarterback spot and they have added help at wide receiver as well as the offensive line.
Within the NFC, both of these teams will be looking to prove what their future is like with well-known rookies and both Jonathan Gannon and Matt Eberflus will be looking to show what they can do on the sidelines to come out with a win.