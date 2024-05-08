Ranking the 5 top games for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Buffalo Bills
Kyler Murray and Josh Allen will face once again in what should be an exciting matchup. The last time these two went up against each other, it was a back-and-forth matchup where Murray got the last laugh off of the infamous “Hail Murray”. The Cardinals will travel to Buffalo this year and they need to hope that it is earlier in the season. It gets cold in Western New York and if the Cardinals want to avoid cold weather, they will need to play in the first two months of the season.
While the Bills have taken a little step back this offseason, they are still in the conversation as Super Bowl contenders because of Allen. The Cardinals will have the chance to prove what they can do against this Bills team and the duo of Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr. will need to step up big time to put the pressure on Buffalo’s offense.