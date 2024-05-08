Ranking the 5 top games for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) San Francisco 49ers
The Cardinals and 49ers are in different spots as of now. San Francisco has been one of the most dominant teams in recent memory and have been to back-to-back conference championships. Arizona has not beaten the 49ers since 2021, giving up 35+ points in their last four meetings. Arizona’s defense has been vulnerable against San Francisco in this stretch and Jonathan Ganon will need to step up his game to contain the 49ers’ offense.
The Cardinals will get their chance twice this season to show what they can do as they work their way up the rankings. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. Right now, San Francisco holds that title within the division. This is not to say that the Cardinals need to sweep the season series, but they will need to find a way to get atleast one win. Facing the 49ers will truly test the Cardinals and it will show fans what has improved, and what still needs improvement.