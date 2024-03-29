Ranking the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round draft picks
We take a look back at the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round picks.
By Brandon Ray
#2: OL D.J. Humphries, 2015
Up until this free agency period, D.J. Humphries was a member of the Cardinals since 2015 where he worked his way up to become a team captain as well as earn a lot of respect within the building. Humphries was one of those players that it took a good amount of motivation to bring out the best in him. However, Humphries has been a key factor and brought a little bit of stability to the offense considering what they have been through in recent memory.
Humphries’ tenure with the Cardinals came to a bad ending with tearing his ACL late last season which would then lead to his release from the Cardinals. He is now a free agent for the first time in his career while the Cardinals will have a new tackle duo with Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams.
#1: QB Kyler Murray, 2019
The Cardinals thought they had their quarterback of the future in Josh Rosen in 2018, but that was a mistake that they quickly addressed a year later by drafting quarterback Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma. In his young career, Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler, as well as a former Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner. He completed no less than 64% of his throws in each season and was averaging over 3,700 passing yards per season up until his torn ACL.
When Murray went down with his knee injury late in 2022, the Cardinals were no longer a threat to teams. There is a big difference within the Cardinals’ offense when Murray is there and when he is not there. Even though Arizona has a lot of needs on the roster, quarterback is not one of them. Murray is set to play a full season under Gannon but will need weapons around him to succeed.