Rashad Fenton could challenge for starting role with the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
The fifth-year cornerback could work his way into a starting gig for an Arizona Cardinals defense that is taking on a whole new identity.
Following an offseason that's been full of change, the Arizona Cardinals could look a whole lot different this coming fall. The defense, in particular, has a bunch of new faces who'll be vying for playing time over the next couple of months.
Included among that group of motivated individuals is Rashad Fenton, a fifth-year cornerback out of the University of South Carolina. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2019, the 5 foot 11,188 pound Fenton will be looking to grab the attention of Arizona's first-year coaching staff.
Fenton held his own for the Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons during his four NFL campaigns. In 49 appearances (17 starts), the Miami native racked up 127 tackles, two interceptions and 20 passes defensed. With such a limited sample size, does Fenton have any chance of breaking into the Cards starting lineup?
Arizona Cardinals have an unsettled situation at the cornerback position
Actually, Fenton has a very good chance of earning a role with the Redbirds' first-string defense. While third-year pro Marco Wilson is being thought of as the squad's number-one corner, there's no clear-cut candidate for the second spot on the "Big Red" depth chart.
Ourlads.com, the respected website, currently lists veteran Antonio Hamilton as the starting cornerback opposite Wilson in the Cardinals secondary. After bouncing back from a freak cooking accident last summer that left him with severely burned feet, the 6 foot,190 pound Hamilton proceeded to post the best numbers of his professional career. During the 10 games he dressed for in 2022, the South Carolina native totaled 44 tackles, five pass breakups and a pick for former coordinator Vance Joseph's beleaguered unit.
The upcoming training camp is expected to be incredibly competitive, especially when it comes to the cover guys. While Hamilton is currently listed as a starter, nothing is etched in stone. Don't be surprised if Fenton overtakes the journeyman, and is out there with the first-string defense when Arizona visits the Washington Commanders on opening day.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)