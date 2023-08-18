3 reasons the Arizona Cardinals will go over their projected win total in 2023
Per Fox Sports, the Arizona Cardinals projected win total sits at 4.5 wins, which ranks 32nd in the league, and two fewer than the next teams on the list.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Run-first system can win many time of possession battles
For a rebuilding football team, the Cardinals are adopting the right approach on offense: The run-first system will be a throwback look that will embrace ball control, and by extension, time of possession.
I already outlined the weaker teams on the Redbirds schedule, but they also face a plethora of tough opponents like the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles, to name a few. And by utilizing the run-first, ball control approach, the Cards could sneak in an upset or two.
We know James Conner is capable of picking up at least four yards per carry. And if just one of the Cardinals other backs can prove to be a viable complement to Conner, look for a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield capable of melting even the best opposing defenses.
The Cards have enough depth at offensive line that they should be able to make even lesser-talented backs look at least serviceable. And if they can primarily stay healthy, the Cards will win several time of possession battles.