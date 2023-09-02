5 more reasons to be excited about the 2023 Arizona Cardinals
Good team, bad team, or even a terrible team, Arizona Cardinals fans should have plenty of reasons to get excited for the 2023 season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Brewing cores
Looking at the Cardinals defense, the potential for a young core is through the roof. Guys like Zaven Collins, Jalen Thompson, Marco Wilson, Cameron Thomas, Kei’Trel Clark, and BJ Ojulari can grow together starting this season. You also have leaders on the unit like Budda Baker and Kyzir White who can guide the possible defensive core through the inevitable tough times.
On offense, youngsters like Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, and Marquise Brown (especially if he signs and stays long-term) comprise a pass-catching unit that can eventually be dangerous. Johnson should also anchor an offensive line that could eventually include Jon Gaines (on IR this season), Ilm Manning, and I would rule out neither Trystan Colon nor Keith Ismael.
3 - Opportunities
When critics are making assumptions about your team and won’t even bother to hear a dissenting argument, then it gives that team opportunities to make statements on the field. The Arizona Cardinals are lucky enough to have that opportunity in 2023.
Just last season, all of those same critics stated the Cards would be at least average following an 11-6 performance and a playoff appearance in 2021. It just goes to show that their assumptions may not hold as much water as they want to think, and the Redbirds have a chance that few teams get to show them otherwise.