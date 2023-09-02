5 more reasons to be excited about the 2023 Arizona Cardinals
Good team, bad team, or even a terrible team, Arizona Cardinals fans should have plenty of reasons to get excited for the 2023 season.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Jonathan Gannon
Jonathan Gannon can do things in the most logical, by the book way, and those critics will still harp on him. Seriously, he can look up into the desert sky, confirm that it’s blue, and they would still find a way to claim he’s wrong.
The guy can do nothing right in their eyes, so it’s safe to confirm he’s going out there in Week 1 with a boulder on his shoulder. Don’t be surprised when Gannon and his staff pull off some trickeries and with that, a few upsets. The guy has taken carnage for virtually no apparent reason in 2023, so he has plenty of motivation to stick it to his doubters this year.
5 - Kyler Murray
Yes, Kyler Murray should excite you this season because he is playing in this new-look offense at some point. Over the offseason, we saw a more mature, involved version of the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, and now he can carry that mentality into the regular season. Hint: He already has, given the relentless work he continues to put in as he makes his way back from a knee injury.
This is, ironically, the first time in Murray’s career when the offense will cater to his strengths and he won’t be forced to play in a system better suited for the college game. And yes, with his old coach now with Caleb Williams in Southern California, that alone gives Murray a leg up on the projected top draft pick in 2024.