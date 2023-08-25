What each recent trade means for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were the busiest team in the NFL today, trading Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones, and a fifth round pick.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Josh Jones
It wouldn’t have surprised me had the Arizona Cardinals traded 34-year-old Kelvin Beachum, despite the fact he re-signed during the offseason. Beachum is in his 12th year, and a trade to a contender would have let the reliable tackle seek a Super Bowl championship or at least a potential playoff run in his career twilight.
Instead, the Cards sent Josh Jones and a seventh round pick to the Houston Texans for a fifth rounder (yes, Jones went for a higher price than Simmons, who the Redbirds traded for a seventh). This shows us that Jones wasn’t in the team’s plans moving forward, and that they believe D.J. Humphries and Paris Johnson will bookend the offensive line for the next few seasons - Johnson obviously for a longer time.
Jones has potential to be a solid starter in the NFL, and he will get his chance with Houston. Don’t be surprised if you see him in the Texans starting lineup sooner than later.