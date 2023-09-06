10 scenarios that could make or break the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even if the Arizona Cardinals aren’t supposed to enjoy a successful 2023 season, but the following 10 scenarios will decide that.
By Sion Fawkes
Make - Cardinals find a pair of long-term pass rushers
Once again, even if the Cards finish with a ridiculous record like 3-14, they will find some success if not one but TWO of their young pass rushers put up solid-to-elite seasons. In my quick-hit predictions, I listed Cameron Thomas as a prime candidate to snag 10-plus sacks, so maybe he will be one of the two (or more?).
Then you have youngsters like Zaven Collins, Jesse Luketa, BJ Ojulari, Victor Dimukeje, and Myjai Sanders (if he returns from injured reserve). So chances are, somebody on this list is breaking out. And we only need two of them to show they can produce in the desert in 2023 and for the next five-to-seven seasons, assuming they eventually sign extensions.
Break - Cardinals finish with an 0-6 record vs. the NFC West
An 0-6 record vs. the NFC West will only be forgiven if the Arizona Cardinals snag at least seven wins against non-divisional opponents. Many believe the Redbirds are by far the West’s worst team, but we need to remember that the Los Angeles Rams aren’t looking too good, either.
Even if the Cards let the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers sweep them, if they can at least beat the Rams once, then there is hope that they may not be the worst team in the division. But if all three teams sweep them, then it indicates that the Cards are firmly entrenched in the West’s basement for the foreseeable future.