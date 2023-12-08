4 second-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
There are plenty of moderately-priced free agents hitting the market next spring who can help the Arizona Cardinals get better in 2024.
By Jim Koch
Noah Brown - Wide Receiver
At the present time, three of Arizona's top four wide receivers could be best described as tiny. Rookie Michael Wilson is the one exception, but the 6 foot 2, 213 pounder's injury-prone ways have seemingly followed him to the pros. Even with Wilson in the mix, there's still plenty of room in the "Big Red" locker room for wideouts who can add size to the equation.
Noah Brown, a 27-year-old from the Texans, could provide Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray with a big, downfield target. At 6 foot 2, 215 pounds, the former Dallas Cowboys draft choice would also bring physicality to a receiving corps that relies totally on it's speed and quickness. Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are solid performers, but none of the three are strong enough to outmuscle a cover guy.
The explosive Brown has hauled in 21 passes for Houston this fall, and is averaging a whopping 20.9 yards per catch. Direct proof that the former seventh-round selection, despite his large stature, also has the ability to take the top off a defense at any given moment. It appears that Brown is a perfect mix of bulk and speed, and is someone that could be on Ossenfort's radar when free agency gets underway next March.