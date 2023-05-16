A one-sentence outlook for every player on the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Sion Fawkes
Edge
I was excited when the Arizona Cardinals drafted Victor Dimukeje, but as it stands, he’s probably one of the odd men out. You can say the same for Dennis Gardeck, who has done little since his 7.0 sack season in 2020.
Jesse Luketa is another one who will have a tough time latching on. But B.J. Ojulari could make an impact sooner than later, and it will be a breath of fresh air for fans.
Look for Marvin Pierre to try and stick to the practice squad. Myjai Sanders, however, will be looking to take the next step in Year 2. You can also expect Cameron Thomas to do the same. And finally, Zaven Collins could end up joining them on the edge, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he made an impact early.
Linebacker
Krys Barnes is one of the more productive players out there who was formerly undrafted. Another formerly undrafted free agent from 2020, Blake Lynch, has seen limited success in this league, and he could take the next step in the desert.
Owen Pappoe fell in the 2023 NFL Draft, and once he impresses in camp, look for the linebacker to cut into the playing time of some of the more established veterans. Isaiah Simmons could play linebacker, but if he ends up at slot corner or safety, don’t let it surprise you.
As a local boy, most Arizona Cardinals fans will be rooting for Kyle Soelle. We were all thrilled to see Zeke Turner come back, and he will likely continue his role on special teams. Josh Woods will likely find a niche as a special teams ace, too. One name we’re also excited for is Kyzir White, who should be an immediate starter thanks to his familiarity with Jonathan Gannon.