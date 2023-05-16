A one-sentence outlook for every player on the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Sion Fawkes
Cornerback
If the Arizona Cardinals are going to excel in any one unit, it will be special teams, and Kris Boyd should be part of it. Andre Chachere has bounced around the league for five seasons, so maybe he’ll have a permanent home in Glendale?
The numbers game may overwhelm Kei’Trel Clark early, but he could sneak his way onto the active roster. Rashad Fenton has shown flashes in the league, but he too may lose out thanks to the sheer number of corners.
Nate Hairston has been around since 2017, and has respectable numbers for a journeyman, which could make him a darkhorse to earn a spot on the roster. Another name to look for is Antonio Hamilton, who quietly continues to contribute in the desert. Christian Matthew is an underrated name who could also end up not only sticking, but seeing an expanded role.
Another rookie with an uphill battle ahead of him is Quavian White. One reason for that comes courtesy of Garrett Williams, who should contribute once he’s cleared to play. Finally, Marco Wilson should enter the season as the top corner on the roster and continue to improve from a solid 2022.
Safety
Budda Baker is the one name fans are hoping they see return, but things remain murky for the All-Pro. Because there is a lack of depth at safety, even undrafted free agents like Kendell Brooks can realistically earn a spot on this roster.
If Baker doesn’t go this season, then Juju Hughes is currently the next man up, so he might just see a large role in 2023 if things remain as is. Josh Thomas might be on his last chance in the NFL, as he’s done little in three seasons. And lastly, Jalen Thompson could end up leading the unit if we don’t see Baker this year.
