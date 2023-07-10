Shelby Harris would infuse some talent into the Arizona Cardinals defensive line
The steady veteran performer would be a welcome addition to an Arizona Cardinals defensive line that could struggle mightily in 2023.
By Jim Koch
Apologies if it's starting to sound like a broken record, but the Arizona Cardinals defensive line is in a lot of trouble. Luckily for general manager Monti Ossenfort, there's still time to address an issue that's becoming more and more dire with each passing day.
What's most maddening about the situation is that Ossenfort seems content to just leave things the way they are. There are free agents still looking for work who could make the Cards front wall a much more formidable unit. Talented defenders who could make first-year coordinator Nick Rallis' job a whole lot easier when the season kicks off in September.
Shelby Harris, a player with eight professional campaigns under his belt, would be a welcome addition to the Arizona locker room. The former Illinois State University product has enjoyed one heck of a run after entering the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders back in 2014. Would Ossenfort have any interest in making a contract offer to the 31-year-old Harris?
Shelby Harris would be an upgrade over every member of the Arizona Cardinals defensive line
Following a disappointing first couple of seasons (2014-15) with the Raiders, Harris spent all of 2016 bouncing around on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. In 2017, the 6 foot 2, 288 pounder was hoping to get his pro career on track when he signed a reserve/future contract with the Denver Broncos. In hindsight, the move to the "Mile High City" was exactly what the floundering Harris needed.
Over the next five years, a revitalized Harris racked up 203 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 25 passes defensed and 44 quarterback hits for the Broncos. In March of 2022, the Seattle Seahawks acquired the Wisconsin native in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. During his one and only campaign with Seattle, Harris totaled 44 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups in 15 starts for the Seahawks.
Front-line options such as Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins, Rashard Lawrence, L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter and Dante Stills could be classified as either unproven or mediocre. Harris, an experienced player with 64 career starts under his belt, could only help. One of these days, Ossenfort is going to have to wake up and make an addition or two to what appears to be the worst defensive line in the NFL.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)