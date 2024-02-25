Should D.J. Humphries be released, Arizona Cardinals will be in a tough predicament in NFL draft
It could very well be the end for D.J. Humphries' time in Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
One of the bigger contracts that the Arizona Cardinals have on their books is left tackle D.J. Humphries, who has been with the team since he was drafted by them in 2015 out of the University of Florida. As his career has progressed, he has stepped up as a leader within the organization and has earned respect in the building. He has not been an All-Pro caliber player but he has been consistent for the team. After not playing his rookie season, Humphries came into the 2016 season as the starting right tackle before being moved over to left tackle for the remainder of his career up to this point.
From 2019-2021, Humphries never missed a game and was voted as a Pro Bowler in 2021. This past season, Humphries tore his ACL late in the season and will more than likely miss most if not all of the 2024 season.
According to overthecap.com, Humphries has the second biggest cap hit on the team behind only Kyler Murray at $22.8 million. Humphries has been listed as a potential cap casualty this offseason and could very well exit Arizona with his last time playing for them being remembered as tearing his ACL. This is where the business side of the NFL comes into play, especially considering the fact that the Cardinals are able to get younger on the offensive line through the draft.
If the Cardinals do indeed release Humphries, they will find themselves in a tough predicament during the draft (if they do not address left tackle during free agency).
With having the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL draft, Monti Ossenfort will have to make a decision if Humphries is not in Arizona and if the left tackle spot is not addressed during free agnecy. With there being speculation of the Cardinals getting one of the top receivers in the draft, that may not be an option for Ossenfort if there is a vacancy at left tackle.
The writing could very well be on the wall that the Cardinals might miss out on a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, and instead drafted one of the top tackles in the draft like Joe Alt or Olumuyiwa Fashanu. The left tackle spot is the most important position on the line without a doubt, but that will leave the Cardinals missing out on a playmakers on the outside for their franchise guy.
Ossenfort has to figure out a plan regardless of the left tackle spot because Humphries is expected to miss all of next season. However, the Cardinals will also want to lock down that position for the future, even if it is with another veteran