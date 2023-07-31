A sneak peek at Arizona Cardinals opponents for 2024 season
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 campaign could be a long one, so why not take a sneak peek at the team’s 2024 opponents if they may not be going anywhere this season?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are slated to be among the NFL’s worst teams in 2023, so if they indeed struggle out of the gate, we may be talking about 2024 quite often. To kick things off, let’s get an early look at the team’s opponents next season.
Every year, the Cardinals will have three random opponents who we won’t know about until the end of the 2023 season. However, we know those opponents are coming from the NFC South, NFC East, and AFC West.
If the Cardinals finish last, for example, then they will play the last place finishers from the aforementioned divisions. The NFC East and AFC West opponents visit Glendale, while the Cardinals will play their NFC South opponent on the road.
An early look at the Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents
In 2024, the Cards will play the AFC East, including a pair of home games against the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. They will travel to Miami and Buffalo to play the Dolphins and Bills on the road, so let’s hope the latter game isn’t taking place any later than October 31st!
The Cardinals also play the NFC North, with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions coming to State Farm Stadium. Arizona will travel to Green Bay and Minneapolis to face the Packers and the Vikings.
And finally, the Cards will play two games against their NFC West rivals in the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams, one game at home, and one on the road.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals could be a better football team in 2024, but as you can see, their schedule may not get any easier. Even if they play a few bottom-dwelling teams in the NFC East, NFC South, and AFC West, they will have at least four tough intra-divisional games, along with a powerful NFC North and AFC East.
Source: FB Schedules