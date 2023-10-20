5 star-caliber free agents the Arizona Cardinals can pursue next offseason
A lack of star power on the current roster has made it difficult for the Arizona Cardinals to win games this season.
By Jim Koch
Week in and week out, the Arizona Cardinals are learning a valuable lesson about life in the National Football League. Quite simply, it's very difficult to win games at football's highest level without some sort of star presence on the roster. Grit, determination and effort are great qualities for a team to possess, but supreme talent will almost always prevail.
Last Sunday, Los Angeles Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp ran roughshod over the Arizona secondary, hauling in seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. The week before, Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase did a number on "Big Red" by catching 15 balls for 192 receiving yards and three scores. Back in Week 4, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey racked up 177 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns during the Cardinals' 35-16 defeat.
The Cards, for their part, have played most of the season with no such superstar-quality contributors to speak of. Quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker should return from their injuries soon, but the duo's future with the new regime beyond this season is murky at best. The following are five star-caliber free agents who Arizona can pursue in 2024.
5 top-notch free agents the Arizona Cardinals can sign in March 2024
Chris Jones - Defensive Tackle
The lack of talent on Arizona's defensive line was on full display last Sunday during the second half of the 26-9 loss to the Rams. Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams rumbled for 154 yards on the ground in the second half alone. The Cardinals front wall was basically blown backwards by a Rams blocking unit that is mediocre at best.
Adding a stud like defensive tackle Chris Jones to the Redbirds would make things much more difficult for the league's ball-carriers. As a second-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016, the 29-year-old Jones has been voted into four Pro Bowls. The 6 foot 6, 310 pounder has been magnificent this fall, registering 5.5 sacks,11 quarterback hits and three passes defensed in five starts for the Chiefs.
Jones would immediately bring respectability to the Cards D-line that is currently missing from the group. Of course, there's a chance that Kansas City could place the franchise tag on the Mississippi native. However that plays out, you'd almost have to think that Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort is going to have the ultra-talented Jones at the top of his offseason wish list.