5 storylines to know for the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants may not be division rivals these days, but the two franchises have quite a few storylines heading into Week 2.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Daniel Jones is 0-2 all-time vs. the Cards
Remember when we stated the Giants have had it rough against the Cardinals lately? Daniel Jones started in two of those games, and the last time he played the Redbirds, they sacked him six times.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the player who served as a borderline one-man wrecking crew in that matchup is now playing EDGE for the Philadelphia Eagles. But it’s also important to remember that this Arizona Cardinals defense showed us last week that they are more than capable of dropping opposing quarterbacks behind the line.
Overall, there are quite a few storylines heading into this contest, and these are the top five that you really need to know about. Look for Simmons to try and show the Red Sea he’s a better player than what the new regime in the desert thought he was, and expect both squads to try and find the end zone early to compensate for some horrendous offensive play from Week 1.
Both teams are hungry for a hard-to-come-by win, and Jones is looking for his first victory against the Cardinals. But can the Cards keep up their overall success against the Giants with another victory? We will find out in less than 24 hours.
(Historical data provided by FootballDB)