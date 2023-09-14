Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Overreaction: Defense will be one of the NFL’s best
Following an outstanding performance in Week 1, fans now have higher expectations for the stingy Arizona Cardinals defense.
By Sion Fawkes
If only the Arizona Cardinals offense found the end zone just once, the Redbirds would have returned to the desert with a (presumed) 23-20 win, with all other variables remaining equal. And most of the credit would have gone to a defense that kept the Washington Commanders offense contained throughout most of the contest.
Now, the Cards get to face a team who, like them, never found the end zone in Week 1. And while there is no doubt this young Redbirds unit will turn in yet another solid performance, let’s wait and see what they look like after their respective games against the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals before calling them even an adequate unit.
It’s easy to see “Big Red” getting to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in this one and even picking him off a couple of times. This is assuming they understand the overall level of motivation the Giants will be feeling heading into the contest, because you have a team with higher expectations looking to move past their debilitating loss last Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals defense not solid until they face real competition
With Sam Howell playing quarterback for the Commanders, we knew there was a chance the Cardinals defense could turn in a good game, and they didn’t disappoint. This week, with what may be the NFL’s most overrated quarterback heading up the Giants offense, we shouldn’t be surprised if the Cardinals hold “Big Blue” to under 20 points.
Sure, Dallas’ defense and special teams fueled their 40-0 win over the Giants, but Dak Prescott and Company can get dangerous, as we have witnessed in the past. We already saw the 49ers dismantle an ultra-talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense, and don’t think for a single second Joe Burrow and the Bengals will let that happen to them again this season.
If the Arizona Cardinals defense is still giving us solid returns by the time they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, I’ll be comfortable in saying that the unit is special. There is undeniable talent there, and they have the ability to stifle some of the NFL’s better offenses. But let’s not overreact too much until the unit faces some top competition.