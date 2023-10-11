3 big storylines for Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup at Rams
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 6 more banged up than ever, and that serves as one of many storylines coming your way.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dante Stills takeover?
The Arizona Cardinals defensive line looks horrendous, given the losses of L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and for the time being, Jonathan Ledbetter. But Dante Stills had perhaps the best afternoon of any defensive player on the Redbirds, and his stock seems to climb each week.
Stills, the 213th overall pick in this past season’s draft, is taking full advantage of the chance he’s been given, but Week 6 could be his best outing yet. The Rams currently have one of the worst rushing offenses in football, averaging a paltry 3.8 yards per carry on running plays, which ranks in the bottom 10. They also have just 470 yards on 125 attempts, the former of which sits in the bottom 12.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is again not having his best season, posting a quarterback rating of just 80.7. If Stills can bring heat again this week, he could be a catalyst in forcing Stafford into making a few mistakes and making life tough for opposing running backs.
