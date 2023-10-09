3 studs from the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 loss vs. the Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals did not play well during the second half in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still had a few standouts.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Marquise Brown, WR
Marquise Brown had just four catches on 10 targets, and it’s a statistic that looks terrible. However, it’s also not like Joshua Dobbs had much hope in making something happen since the Arizona Cardinals line couldn’t pick up on the pass rush.
Brown’s four catches went for 61 yards, 15.3 yards per catch, and a score, once again showing he’s a player worthy of signing a contract extension. On the season, Brown has 25 catches for 300 yards, 12 yards per catch, and three touchdowns.
If the 26-year-old stays healthy, he’s on pace for 85 catches, 1,020 yards, and 10 touchdown receptions. Overall, Brown once again enjoyed a good game, regardless of his number of receptions to targets ratio.
Once he gets someone like Kyler Murray back under center, Brown could emerge as the best pass-catcher in this offense. The two had stellar chemistry last season, and that shouldn’t miss a beat once Murray is back on form.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com and Pro-Football-Reference)