3 studs from the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 loss to the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals mustered only 10 points in their Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but not at the fault of these players.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals offense has been beyond bad over the last two weeks, scoring just one touchdown and 19 total points. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is a huge reason behind the dysfunction, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t two players that didn’t shine this past week.
There was also one defensive player who stood out, and no, it wasn’t rookie cornerback Garrett Williams, though he became one of very few NFL corners to record an interception in their first game. This defensive player is fighting to prove to the new regime that he’s worthy of sticking around, and wow, did he make an impact this past Sunday?
3 studs for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7
1 - Emari Demercado, RB
The Arizona Cardinals have something in Emari Demercado, and the last thing they need to do is return him to the bench if James Conner returns this year. This is the third straight game the rookie running back has posted good numbers in, and if he can stay out of the trainer’s room, he should give fans at least some reasoning to tune in.
Yesterday, Demercado enjoyed his best game yet, carrying the rock for 58 yards on 13 carries, good for 4.5 yards per tote. We saw little of Demercado before James Conner got hurt, but so far, the former undrafted free agent has given us 117 yards on 29 carries, 4.0 yards per, plus a rushing touchdown.
These aren’t numbers that will entice anyone to even remotely consider him for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but as far as undrafted free agents go, a few teams may be regretting passing him up. Let’s see if Demercado can continue to show his opponents why they should have taken a chance on him during that last weekend in April.