Top 3 teams the Arizona Cardinals can trade with to the middle of Round 1
The Arizona Cardinals may trade out of the third spot if the price is right. Here are the top three teams they can swap picks with.
The Arizona Cardinals have the coveted third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. So what will they do with it?
Sure, general manager Monti Ossenfort could trade the selection to someone else picking in the top ten. Or, they may seek a larger ransom and end up swapping the pick to someone in the middle of the first round.
This would maximize their premium, for sure. So who would be the best suitors drafting between the 11th and 20th spots in the first for Arizona? Keep reading and you will find out, along with a proposed trade in each scenario.
Teams picking in the middle of Round 1 who may trade with Arizona Cardinals
1 - Tennessee Titans, 11th Overall
The Tennessee Titans have been in the news a lot regarding a potential trade to the third overall pick. And yesterday, I outlined a scenario where they traded up not for a quarterback, but to draft Will Anderson Jr.
However, the likelier scenario would be that the Titans swap with the Arizona Cardinals to take either Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, depending on the player they prefer. And while all signs point to Ryan Tannehill opening the season as the starter, he is an aging quarterback, so trading up for a potential franchise signal-caller makes sense.
Hefty offer? Absolutely. But if you're a team who hasn't had a legitimate franchise quarterback since Steve McNair, then you're making this trade if you're Tennessee if you believe either Richardson or Levis are going to be future stars.
2 - Washington Commanders, 16th Overall
As it stands, the Washington Commanders have Jacoby Brissett, Jake Fromm, and Sam Howell on the roster. Although they could give Howell a chance, it could make more sense to inquire about the third overall pick.
Trading from 16th to third, however, will result in a steep price. So if the Commanders and Cardinals pull off a blockbuster, expect Arizona to get a ransom in return.
As with the trade package listed in the previous section, this is definitely one remarkable price tag. But who was the last long-term fixture at quarterback for the Commanders? Robert Griffin III did nothing following his first season, and the Commanders lost Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Before that, they had a horde of draft busts that included names like Heath Shuler and Patrick Ramsey.
3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19th Overall
Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are the only two quarterbacks on the roster at the moment. So who’s it going to be? Long-term, probably neither of the above.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have nine draft picks, could be looking to talk to the Cardinals. If they happen to like Anthony Richardson, then there is no question they will pull off a trade that would land Arizona its largest ransom of the three teams listed.
Overall, trading down to the middle of the first round means the Arizona Cardinals would be passing on a surefire talent like Will Anderson Jr. The upside? The Redbirds will have a plethora of picks to work with, and perhaps even more.
If the rumors regarding a potential trade for Mac Jones are true, feel free to cancel this one out. And while this would be a ransom indeed, it's going to cost Tampa if they plan on moving from the 20th pick to the third pick, and Ossenfort could, and should, demand more. But as it stands, if the Bucs find value in Richardson or Levis, they should make this trade without hesitation if they don't land Jones.