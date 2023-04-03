Could the Arizona Cardinals pull off an epic draft day trade with the Titans?
The Arizona Cardinals could have the Tennessee Titans on their radar to pull off a blockbuster draft day trade. What would it entail?
In my Mock Draft 5.0, I had the Arizona Cardinals pulling off not one, but two trades. One with the Las Vegas Raiders, and another, with the New England Patriots. But, this is just one of many scenarios general manager Monti Ossenfort can undertake.
One potential trade that we’ve talked about at Raising Zona, and probably one you’ve heard from a few sources, could involve the Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
But since it’s draft season, you can always expect the unexpected and go as bold as you’d like, because such moves happen every year in the draft. So let’s look at a possible scenario regarding a draft day trade involving picks, and even receiver DeAndre Hopkins. However, in this situation, we’re leaving Simmons out, given the nature of the trade.
Arizona Cardinals, Titans, pull off blockbuster deal on draft day
If you look at any version of the NFL power rankings, such as the latest one from PFF, you will find the Titans somewhere in the 20’s, but higher overall than the Cardinals. After a 7-10 finish, Tennessee suffered its first losing season under head coach Mike Vrabel. But they may only be a few moves away from better contention for the playoffs than what many are giving them credit for.
They still have Derrick Henry at the moment, and despite a “down season,” he still rushed for over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns. Treylon Burks could also develop into a viable wideout, but he can’t be the only player Tennessee can rely on in the passing game.
The Titans also had an astounding 23 players on injured reserve last season. Therefore, it’s easy to forget that this team, when at least moderately healthy, was 7-3 at one point, before they dropped their final seven games.
It’s also easy to forget this team still has a viable quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who spent much of the season playing hurt before he ultimately landed on IR. Therefore, what’s not to say the Titans don’t hang onto Tannehill, keep Simmons, trade the 11th pick, the 41st pick, the 147th pick, and a first round pick in 2024 for the rights to the third overall pick and Hopkins?
So who would the Titans trade up eight spots to select if they believe they will contend in 2023? None other than Will Anderson Jr., who should improve the pass rush.
Of course, this is a dramatically different scenario from what you may be hearing in league circles. But as it stands, it looks like Vrabel is intent on keeping Tannehill at quarterback for 2023.
It’s easy to forget just how well the Titans played for over half the season in 2022. So instead of trading up for a quarterback, Tennessee will instead keep Simmons and trade to draft the best defensive player on the board. Such a trade could also involve DeAndre Hopkins.
