The Arizona Cardinals should easily win these 3 games in 2024

If the Cardinals do not win against these three opponents, there is going to be some concern...

By Brandon Ray

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders / Scott Taetsch/GettyImages
2.) Carolina Panthers

The Cardinals will hit the road to face the Panthers next season and there is no reason to believe that the Panthers will have much improvement from their awful season last year. With having a new head coach in Dave Canales, and a big project to work on with Bryce Young, the Panthers are looking to turn things around from last season. Carolina does not have the firepower on offense to make the Cardinals’ defense worried and they also have a defense that has a lot of improvement to do.

When it comes to matchups, the Cardinals have the more experienced head coach who has a “play tough” mentality and the much better quarterback. In addition, Arizona has more stable weapons in the backfield and on the outside as well. The Cardinals should get themselves an easy road win against the Panthers in front of their fans this season.

