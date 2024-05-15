The Arizona Cardinals should easily win these 3 games in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Carolina Panthers
The Cardinals will hit the road to face the Panthers next season and there is no reason to believe that the Panthers will have much improvement from their awful season last year. With having a new head coach in Dave Canales, and a big project to work on with Bryce Young, the Panthers are looking to turn things around from last season. Carolina does not have the firepower on offense to make the Cardinals’ defense worried and they also have a defense that has a lot of improvement to do.
When it comes to matchups, the Cardinals have the more experienced head coach who has a “play tough” mentality and the much better quarterback. In addition, Arizona has more stable weapons in the backfield and on the outside as well. The Cardinals should get themselves an easy road win against the Panthers in front of their fans this season.