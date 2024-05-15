The Arizona Cardinals should easily win these 3 games in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) New England Patriots
Who would have thought that we would be at a point in the NFL where the Patriots are one of the weakest teams in the NFL. However, all good things must come to an end the Patriots are officially out of the Bill Belichick era. The Cardinals get the biggest schedule break hosting the Patriots at some point this coming season. New England has a brand new head coach in Jerod Mayo and a quarterback competition between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots do not have any true stars on their roster and quite frankly, have the least exciting offense in the league. As they look to rebuild, this is the perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to not just win this game, but to dominate. Arizona will have a passing attack that could be too much for the Patriots’ secondary to handle. While New England could be looking to just figure out what they have for the future, the Cardinals will be looking to take the next step forward in the right direction.