This Cardinals veteran WR is in trouble of losing roster spot
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals needed to make sure that they attacked the wide receiver position this offseason. Monti Ossenfort and the front office needed to surround Kyler Murray with reliable weapons. Arizona had released DeAndre Hopkins going into the 2023 season, let Marquise Brown in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs and would then trade Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Ossenfort would respond to these moves by signing wideout Chris Moore in free agency from the Tennessee Titans, as the only wideout signing before the NFL Draft. Once the draft arrived, Ossenfort would acquire star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round, and then would draft UAB receiver Tejhuan Palmer in the sixth round. Once the draft concluded, the Cardinals would then sign undrafted free agent wide receiver Xavier Weaver.
Arizona’s receiving core looked much better than it did before free agency, but it still needed another veteran. Ossenfort would make a splash and sign veteran wideout Zay Jones after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cardinals’ receiving core looks more stable now and it gives Murray a chance to make something happen in the passing game.
With all of these moves, this veteran wide receiver could be in trouble of losing a roster spot in Arizona.
Zach Pascal signed with the Cardinals in 2023 but had almost no production in the offense. Last season, Pascal would have just four catches for 19 yards (with only one first down catch). He played in 14 games, starting in just one. Since his playing days with the Indianapolis Colts, Pascal has not done well the last two seasons with the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.
With Arizona going out and revamping the wide receiver room this offseason, this puts Pascal at a major disadvantage to make the roster. Not to mention, Pascal is going into his final year of his contract but the Cardinals can save $1.9 million by releasing Pascal, according to overthecap.com.
Pascal could very well find himself on the way out the door out of Arizona and be looking to play somewhere else in 2024.