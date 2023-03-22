Top 5 tight ends the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have two tight ends in Zach Ertz and Trey McBride. But that doesn’t mean they won’t surprise us.
The Arizona Cardinals probably won’t roll with a tight end unless they believe Zach Ertz needs a replacement. And since he will be heading into his 11th season, that could be the case. Perhaps not for this year, but it’s likely they could snag a flier on a developmental prospect late.
Just as I’ve ranked previous positions, like wide receiver, my tight end rankings are based around best fits for the Cardinals regarding when in the draft I believe they will take one. So you won’t see prospects like Dalton Kincaid or Luke Musgrave here. You will, however, see some intriguing talents ranked in the middle to lower ends of the class.
5 tight ends for the Arizona Cardinals to consider
1 - Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Small school prospects like Tucker Kraft are always intriguing. And he broke out in 2021, logging 65 receptions, 773 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He played in just nine games last season thanks to an ankle injury that slowed him down, but Kraft still hauled in 27 catches, 348 yards, and 3 scores.
Something about Kraft that jumped out at me is that he entered the draft before his senior year. This is something you don’t often see regarding prospects from FCS schools, but that alone should clue you in on how much talent this kid has.
2 - Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
At 6’8, 250lb, Zack Kuntz has the size the Arizona Cardinals scouting department should covet for a tight end. He’s faster than some NFL receivers, and given his overall size, there is no one else in the tight end class who boasts more potential.
But why is he ranked lower in the class despite immense size and speed? Simple: He had marginal productivity at Old Dominion, with just one productive season in five years at the school. That came in 2021, when he logged 73 receptions, 692 yards, and 5 touchdowns.
As for his other four seasons? 15 catches, 168 yards, and 2 touchdowns.