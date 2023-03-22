Top 5 tight ends the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
At 6’7, 247lb, Josh Whyle could intrigue the Arizona Cardinals even more than Kuntz. And since he played at Cincinnati, Whyle also faced more NFL-caliber talent than the small school products listed above.
His numbers were also more consistent, though he never recorded over 32 receptions during his time with the Bearcats. However, despite snagging just 88 catches in his collegiate career, Whyle had over 1,000 receiving yards, and he also caught 15 touchdown passes.
4 - Davis Allen, Clemson
Because Davis Allen attended the University of Clemson, you know he’s already faced some mega NFL-caliber talent, just like Josh Whyle. Also like Whyle, Allen logged just 88 career receptions, with 951 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.
But of course, one major upside regarding Allen is that he probably won’t sustain as much of a culture shock against NFL talent. The downside? Despite having faced such talented opponents at Clemson, Allen never really broke out as a player. He will be a project.