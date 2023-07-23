The top 3 storylines to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals begin training camp
- Are the Cardinals set at quarterback?
- Trying to move on from DeAndre Hopkins
- Budda Baker's contract extension
Will there be a quarterback competition for Colt McCoy?
Beginning a season without your starting quarterback is not ideal for any team in the league, especially for a team in transition like the Cardinals.
However, the one good thing about it is that the team has known for several months that Kyler Murray would not be available in the summer instead of the injury happening more recently.
That leaves veteran backup and presumed starter Colt McCoy to take control of the offense. But what if there is more competition for that spot than previously anticipated?
It's fair to assume McCoy will win the role, as he is the only quarterback on the roster with experience with the team over the past two years. In that time, he has taken over for Murray in six games, completing a 71% completion with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Although clearly not a star player, he's managed to bring equal wins and losses when on the field, going 3-3 in those six games. So why not spice things up with a bit of competition during the summer to see who performs the best?
Besides McCoy, the Cardinals also roster David Blough, Jeff Driskel, and rookie Clayton Tune. Of the three, the only alternative to the presumed starter is believed to be Tune because it's yet to be determined how well he can play in the NFL. Blough and Driskel are fine veterans, but neither will likely win the job over McCoy.
Tune has an opportunity to make the Cardinals' offensive coaching staff think twice about their decision at quarterback if he can stand out with his performance this summer. Of course, he is just a rookie and must get acclimated to how the league works. But if he impresses, it wouldn't be the first time a veteran was sidelined for a rookie.