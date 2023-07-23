The top 3 storylines to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals begin training camp
- Are the Cardinals set at quarterback?
- Trying to move on from DeAndre Hopkins
- Budda Baker's contract extension
When will we see a resolution regarding Budda Baker's contract?
One of the leading headlines throughout the offseason has surrounded the status of Budda Baker and his potential future in Arizona.
Earlier this year, the accomplished safety asked for a trade if not given a contract extension. Since then, a deal hasn't gotten done, but Baker did show up for minicamp in May, with a positive outlook and eagerness to get to work, a potentially good sign as they hopefully work toward a new contract.
But now, with training camp just days away, will Monti Ossenfort prioritize getting a deal done as soon as possible?
Although Baker revealed he would let "the business aspect handle the business aspect," the Cardinals can't expect him to be patient for too long. He's made it clear he wants to stay on the team, but his performance and leadership warrant an extension with a hefty raise as well.
And the sooner they get a new deal done, the better because who wants to find out what happens if they wait too long or don't get it done before the season begins?
Risking a star player like Baker to hold out over contract negotiations would be an absolutely avoidable drama. They're reported to have over $51 million in cap space for next season, making it easy to offer him a worthy contract to stay in the desert.