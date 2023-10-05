Top 4 intriguing matchups in Arizona Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 5
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 looking for their second win and hoping to avoid a 1-4 start.
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 looking for their second win and hoping to avoid a 1-4 start. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a lingering calf injury which has undoubtedly affected his performance while Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has exceeded expectations so far.
The Cardinals have played solid football despite losing three out of four games and this game could be a huge opportunity for Jonathan Gannon and company to come away with a victory.
4 key matchups between Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5
Cardinals tight ends vs. Bengals linebackers
Tight ends Zach Ertz and Trey McBride could be in store for a huge day statistically if the Bengals fail to contain them. The Bengals have given up 21 catches, 220 yards and 3 touchdowns to tight ends and Dobbs could take advantage if he recognizes any mismatches in coverage.
Ertz is second on the team in catches and targets so we can expect the ball to come his way as he serves as a viable security blanket for Dobbs. Ertz has yet to find the end zone this season and there exists a high probability that he could score in this game as the Bengals have allowed touchdowns to tight ends in three of their four games.
Dobbs will still need to be cautious with linebacker Germaine Pratt hovering over the middle of the field. Logan Wilson has also proved capable of covering pass catchers downfield and he also has the awareness to recognize and diagnose plays.
Expect Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to try and keep Pratt and Logan on their toes with lots of play action and pre snap motion. If Ertz can gain an extra step on his defender or if he gets that extra split second to find a hole in zone coverage, the more opportunities he will have to impact the game.