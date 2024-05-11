Top 5 tight ends Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Much like the running back position, the tight end spot is a little devalued but we have seen some rising stars in the NFL at the position. Tight ends can be great in the pass, helping out with run blocks, or both. When we think about the tight end position, the best current tight end is Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. After that, it is a little bit of a debate as to who is in the top five. There are more stars at other positions on the field so if your favorite team has one of the best tight ends in the league, it is a great weapon to have.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardinals do not face a ton of star tight ends but they will still have their hands full with tight ends who have exceeded expectations or are on their way of doing so.
Here are the top five tight ends the Cardinals will face in 2024.
5.) Dalton Kincaid
When the Buffalo Bills traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to get Dalton Kincaid, there was some confusion seeing as how the Bills already had Dawson Knox on the roster, and even gave him a four-year contract extension heading into the 2022 season. However, Kincaid has brought value to the Bills’ offense and is used more in passing situations than Knox. Despite not having a game over 100 receiving yards, Kincaid still managed to finish last season with 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns.
Heading into his sophomore year, the Bills have a different wide receiver room with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs on different teams. While rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has been turning heads as if he will be getting a lot of production, Kincaid already has experience in Joe Brady’s offense and can open up the middle of the field while also being a security blanket on third down.