5 toughest WRs Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
There are many wide receivers that the Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024 that are big time. Whether they are excellent possession receivers or have speed that can beat a corner on a route, the Cardinals’ secondary is going to have some ups and downs when taking on opposing receiving cores. The Cardinals were not near the bottom of the league against opponents last season, but there is a reason why they went out and signed Sean Murphy-Bunting, as well as drafted three cornerbacks.
Arizona’s defense will have to show up big time when taking on certain receivers this season. It is a high possibility that the Cardinals could have a good amount of high scoring games this season. With the additions of Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey Benson and offensive line help this offseason, the Arizona offense could be lighting it up which puts pressure on the defense.
Here are the top five wide receivers the Cardinals will face in 2024.
5.) Keenan Allen
One of the most shocking trades this past offseason was the Los Angeles Chargers trading away Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Allen will be catching passes from Caleb Williams now in a stacked offense. In just 13 games last season, Allen had 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has been a Pro Bowl player six of the last seven seasons, making him a great addition to the Bears’ offense. The only bad part about Allen’s game is health, where he has not played a full season since 2019.
The Cardinals will have to deal with Allen, D.J. Moore, and rookie wideout Rome Odunze which will be extremely challenging.