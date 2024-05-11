Top 5 tight ends Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Cole Kmet
For the past two seasons, Bears’ tight end Cole Kmet has become a solid player in Chicago and now he gets Caleb Williams throwing him the ball in 2024. Kmet is coming off a career year in catches (73) and yards (719) and six touchdowns. While things are looking up for him, there is a little bit of a disadvantage this upcoming season. The Bears have loaded up on the offense with getting Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze to pair with D.J. Moore. Kmet may have a tough time getting targets, but rookie quarterbacks always need a reliable tight end in the middle of the field.
Kmet may not have a big breakout game, but he can catch the crucial passes if the receivers are having a tough time getting open in situations.
3.) Sam LaPorta
The best rookie tight end from last year quickly got the attention of NFL fans last season in Detroit and was a big contributor in the Lions’ success. Sam LaPorta came up just 11 yards shy of 900 receiving yards but did have ten touchdowns through the air. In an offense that has Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Jahymr Gibbs, LaPorta still found a way to produce.
LaPorta could give the Cardinals’ defense major trouble when Detroit and Arizona face off this season.