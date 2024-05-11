Top 5 tight ends Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) George Kittle
Within the NFC West, the Cardinals matchup with the San Francisco 49ers twice a year which means they will face tight end George Kittle. Last season, Kittle got his first 1,000+ receiving yard season since 2019 and also added on six touchdowns. In four of the last seven games against the Cardinals, Kittle has over 50 receiving yards including one game of over 100 yards. As long as Kittle stays healthy, he is a valuable weapon in the 49ers’ offense. While he does not have big breakout games, he seems to find a way to either have a solid game or create the crucial plays in crucial moments.
In addition, Kittle is the best run-blocking tight end in the league. With Arizona having one of the worst run-defending defenses in the league, KIttle has the ability to open a running lane for Christian McCaffrey. Arizona already has a lot to deal with when it comes to the 49ers’ offense and Kittle adds an extra layer of stress for the Cardinals’ defense.