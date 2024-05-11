Top 5 tight ends Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson has become a top three tight end in the league and has become a big weapon for the Minnesota Vikings. However, there is a chance that Hockenson may not face the Cardinals this season. Late last season, Hockenson suffered a massive knee injury that ended in a torn ACL and MCL which could impact him greatly for this upcoming season. If the Cardinals and the Vikings play early on in the season, then more than like Hockenson will be missing the action.
However, if Hockenson is cleared to play and the Cardinals have to face him, he will be a big handle on top of having to guard Justin Jefferson. With quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold, it will be interesting to see how the offense operates. Kevin O’Connell is a proven play caller and can make a lot happen with so little. Hockenson is a fantastic tight end and if Arizona is given the headache to play against him, he will be a nightmare matchup.