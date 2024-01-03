4 top-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of cash to spend on the NFL's most sought-after free agents when the 2024 offseason rolls around.
By Jim Koch
WR Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals
One of the best things to come out of this past Sunday's upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was an excellent outing by the Cardinals wide receivers. Rookie Michael Wilson made some big plays after disappearing from the passing attack for several weeks. The ever-reliable Greg Dortch continued to shine, and third-year pro Rondale Moore showed up as well.
While the performance out of the Cards wideouts was a pleasant surprise, a big-time acquisition at the spot remains a necessity. Free agent-to-be Tee Higgins should go to a team that would utilize him as a number-one receiver, so the "Valley of the Sun" is where he needs to be. Higgins has been forced to live in the shadow of Cincinnati Bengals teammate Ja'Marr Chase for the past three campaigns, but is more than ready to be the star of another squad's receiving corps.
There's no question Higgins would assume a much more integral role for the Arizona offense than he's had in Cincy. The 24-year-old has had productive seasons for the Bengals, but the sky could be the limit for the pass-catcher if he becomes quarterback Kyler Murray's go-to guy. The 6 foot 4, 219 pound Higgins would also bring the size to the position that the Cardinals so desperately covet.