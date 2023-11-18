Top 3 regrets for the Arizona Cardinals so far in 2023
Sitting at 2-8, things have not worked out well for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, and there are three big reasons why that’s the case.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Putting faith in Marco Wilson as the CB1
Marco Wilson played well enough in 2022 to at least warrant a role as the CB2, and perhaps work his way into the CB1 role. However, the Arizona Cardinals gave the position to Wilson despite him having just one good season, and he’s since become one of the worst corners in the league.
This isn’t a plea in hindsight that Monti Ossenfort should have retained Byron Murphy or at least have signed someone to take on opposing No. 1 receivers. Instead, rolling with Antonio Hamilton Sr. as the CB1, who could cede the job to Wilson when the latter proved he was worthy of the gig, would have been the better option.
Hamilton was by no means the answer, but at least he’s done a fair job this year, scoring a 64.3 overall grade on PFF, which ranks 55th out of 109 qualified corners. While he wouldn’t have been all-world, Hamilton at least would have provided more serviceable coverage while Wilson dealt with the No. 2 receivers.
Luckily for the Cards, Garrett Williams may be saving the situation, and that could be the case if he continues to play well. However, Williams was recovering from a knee injury and was forced to miss a portion of the season, so once again, Hamilton would have provided better performances early in the year than Wilson.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription])