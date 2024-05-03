Trey Benson is already trash talking the Rams and it's glorious
Trash talking the Rams is always fun!
The Arizona Cardinals spent a third-round pick on Florida State running back Trey Benson and he was highly considered to be one of the best picks by Arizona in the draft. Benson rushed for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 227 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown. He's going to give this Cardinals offense some juice and he's already winning fans over.
Benson's Florida State teammate Jared Verse was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams and decided to talk some trash to Benson on Burns & Gambo. He said he's going to take "the paint off [Benson's] helmet". Benson then responded, "He's gotta catch me first". Benson then elaborated on that saying that Verse isn't going to catch him.
The host then asked Benson if he could avoid Verse and not get hit or take him straight-on with the chance of getting hit and Benson said "I'm taking him straight on."
Trey Benson is winning Cardinals fans over already
The Cardinals have some hype for the 2024 season after adding offensive weapons such as Benson and Marvin Harrison Jr. They're not going to turn it around overnight but they should be able to win more than four games this season.
To see Benson having a little fun with a former teammate who is about to don the blue and yellow is enjoyable and hopefully, he can get the better of Verse when the Cardinals and Rams meet up twice during the regular season.